Lingerie boss criticises ad watchdogs for banning poster

The Advertising Standards Authority ruled that the Silks advert was objectifying women.

Silks: Has branches in Netherlee and Hyndland. Google

The owner of a Glasgow lingerie retailer has hit out after one of its adverts was banned.

A poster ad for Silks featured a woman in lingerie leaning forward to emphasise her bust, but only showed her body and not her face or head.

The ad, which appeared at Clarkston Toll in December 2017, was accompanied by the text "Tease the Season".

It was banned by the Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) for objectifying women and being likely to cause offence.

Marcella Louden, who owns Silks, has now criticised the decision and defended the advert.

She said: "There is a trend amongst brands at the moment for photographs in which the model's head isn't shown, in order to emphasise the product, so I never thought for a moment that anyone would find this image offensive.

Banned: Advert was deemed offensive. Silks

"The set depicted was a premium product and was designed to appeal to women who want to wear something special under their Christmas party outfit."

The ASA said that the model's pose and the image, combined with the text, was sexually suggestive.

It said: "We considered that, by focusing entirely on the model's body without showing her head, and in the context of a sexually suggestive pose and byline, the image invited viewers to view the woman's body as a sexual object.

"For those reasons, we considered that the ad objectified women and we therefore considered that it was likely to cause serious or widespread offence."

The ASA said in its report that Silks had failed to respond during its investigation.

Ms Louden said: "I did see an email from the ASA but it got lost amongst the bureaucracy of running a small business, which I do singlehandedly, I certainly didn't ignore it because out of lack of concern about public opinion.

