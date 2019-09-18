Ex-Rangers captain Fernando Ricksen dies after MND battle

The 43-year-old Dutchman passed away at a hospice on Wednesday morning.

Death: Fernando Ricksen. SNS Group

Former Rangers captain Fernando Ricksen has died following his battle with motor neurone disease.

The Dutchman, who was diagnosed with the disease in 2013, passed away at a hospice on Wednesday morning.

Ricksen, 43, leaves behindhis wife Veronika and his daughter Isabella.

Rangers have released a statement following his death. It read: "Rangers is deeply saddened to announce that former player Fernando Ricksen passed away this morning following his battle with motor neurone disease.

"Fernando spent six trophy-laden seasons at Ibrox having initially joined a number of other Dutch players under manager Dick Advocaat in the summer of 2000.

"Signing from AZ Alkmaar, he endured a difficult start to life in Glasgow, but in typical Fernando fashion, he worked hard in the face of adversity to become a mainstay in the side when Alex McLeish took over as manager in December 2001.

"He played in both the League Cup and Scottish Cup finals of that season, as Gers defeated Ayr United and Celtic respectively to claim a cup double.

"The following season, he was an outstanding performer as the Light Blues went one better to win the domestic treble with Ricksen again playing in both cup finals.

"Season 2003/04 was a disappointment for everyone at Rangers, but season 2004/05 was to be another memorable campaign, with Fernando named captain of the side in January 2005 following an injury to Stefan Klos.

"He was truly wonderful in that campaign, particularly after being handed the armband, and began adding goals to his game, claiming a total of nine in that season, while he was named as Rangers' Player of the Year and joint-SPFA Player of the Year with John Hartson.

"In a crucial game at Hearts in the title run-in, he remained calm under intense pressure to net a 94th-minute winner from the penalty spot to keep Gers in the hunt for the big prize.

The former footballer died on Wednesday. SNS Group

"He also scored a terrific free-kick against Motherwell in a 5-1 League Cup final win as he lifted his first trophy as captain, but the main event of the season was still to come.

"Trailing Celtic by two points going into the final game of the season, a defeat for Martin O'Neill's side at Motherwell coupled with a win for Gers at Hibs meant McLeish's men sensationally claimed the title - with Fernando being the man to lift the trophy on one of the most iconic days in the club's history.

"Fernando left for Zenit and, in a twist of fate, was an unused substitute for them against Rangers in the 2008 UEFA Cup Final.

"He left Zenit in 2009 and wound down his career at his first club, Fortuna Sittard until his retirement.

"In October 2013, he revealed he was suffering from motor neuron disease, and since then, has fought a terrific battle against the condition, raising awareness and funds for the Fernando Ricksen Foundation which aims to help others suffering from the illness.

"A benefit match was held at Ibrox in January 2015, and attracted over 41,000 fans to Ibrox. It raised £320,000 with the proceeds split between Fernando, his daughter Isabella, MND Scotland and the Rangers Charity Foundation.

"A member of the Rangers Hall of Fame, he also won 12 caps for his native Holland.

"The thoughts of everyone at Rangers is today with his wife Veronika, his daughter Isabella and all his family and friends."

The SPFL tweeted: "Everyone at the SPFL is deeply saddened to learn that former Rangers player Fernando Ricksen has passed away after his battle with motor neurone disease. Our thoughts are with his family."

Ricksen's biographer Vincent de Vries posted a picture of his close friend, saying: "The fight is over. RIP Fernando Ricksen (1976-2019)."

Celtic legend Stiliyan Petrov wrote: "Rest in Peace my friend true fighter on and off the pitch. My thoughts are with your family & friends #MND."

MND Scotland posted a tribute to the former footballer, praising his bravery throughout his journey living with the disease.

It read: "We are deeply saddened to hear that Fernando Ricksen has lost his courageous battle with Motor Neurone Disease. #MND Fernando's bravery in sharing both his shocking diagnosis and his life with MND has been inspirational."

Celtic released a statement in which chief executive Peter Lawwell praised the Ricksen's "immense bravery".

He said: "Everyone at Celtic would like to extend their most sincere and heartfelt sympathies and condolences to the family of Fernando Ricksen following today's news that he has passed away.

"'Fernando was part of Scottish Football for a number of years and for him to be taken so young is a huge tragedy.

"He fought this terrible condition with such courage and we should all admire and respect the inspirational way in which he tackled the challenge which he faced.

"'He showed immense bravery throughout. Our thoughts and prayers of course are with Fernando's family and friends at such a difficult time."

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/6048318704001-stricken-rangers-legend-fernando-ricksen-speaks-out-before-final-charity-appearance.jpg" />

Back in June, Ricksen told STV News he feared "time was ticking away".

He said: "I'm in a really difficult situation right now and have to make some decisions regarding my health so I can keep all my energy focused on fighting MND.

"That is why it will be my last charity event, my body can't do that anymore."

Ricksen, who won seven major honours during his time in Glasgow, revealed the most difficult thing about the disease was giving up his independence.

He said:"It's very difficult. Your body doesn't work anymore but your brain is functioning without problems.

"You start losing the ability to speak, then your legs start to get wobbly, then you can't lift your legs anymore and you start falling, hence the scars.

"After that everything stops working slowly but your brain is fully aware of everything.

"The most difficult thing for me was giving up my independence, now I need to ask everyone for help - it's very difficult."

Ricksen earned 12 full caps for Holland during a 19-year-career that took in spells at Zenit St Petersburg, AZ Alkmaar and Fortuna Sittard, where he made his professional debut in 1994 and played his final game as a pro in 2013.

He had only been retired for a few months when he was diagnosed with MND in October 2013, but it was a few years before the full extent of the illness became clear.

He said: "It's been a rollercoaster ride. The first few years you don't get bothered with the symptoms until they kick in.

"Then you want to do everything at once but that doesn't work and you end up with some scars from falling."

'I still have the same hopes as when I got diagnosed - to be the first person to beat MND, but I'm also realistic and know that time is ticking away.' Fernando Ricksen in June 2019

Despite the hardships he faced, Ricksen still held out hope he could be the first person to beat the deadly disease.

He said: "I still have the same hopes as when I got diagnosed - to be the first person to beat MND, but I'm also realistic and know that time is ticking away.

"The only thing I can do is keep fighting and don't give up even if it seems impossible sometimes."

