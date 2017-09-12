Chief constable Phil Gormley has stepped aside while he is investigated by a policing watchdog.

Police Scotland "does not rely on one individual", justice secretary Michael Matheson has said.

Chief constable Phil Gormley stepped aside last week after it emerged he was the subject of two investigations into allegations of gross misconduct.

Addressing Holyrood on Tuesday, Mr Matheson said he expected Police Scotland to suffer a "degree of uncertainty" as a result of his absence.

"The success of Police Scotland does not rely on one individual, but on a strong and experienced senior leadership team and on the professionalism and dedication of many thousands of police officers and staff at all levels," he said.

"Police Scotland, as the second biggest force in the UK, has a breadth and depth of experience that is almost unparalleled."

Mr Matheson said he was pleased deputy chief constable Iain Livingstone had put his retirement plans on hold.

Mr Livingstone has taken on responsibility for the daily operation of Police Scotland while Mr Gormley is investigated by the Police Investigations and Review Commissioner.

Mr Matheson told MSPs he did not foresee the situation having "any immediate impact" on controversial plans to merge the British Transport Police into Police Scotland.

"The proposed date for integration is April 2019 and I see it as very premature to suggest that there will be any impact on that timetable," he insisted.

He also said the process of finding a new chair and chief executive for watchdogs at Scottish Police Authority was "well underway", with interviews for the new chair to take place in October.

Mr Matheson added: "There will be no gap in SPA leadership."

