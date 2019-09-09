Fourteen marches across Glasgow over next three weeks

  • STV
The upcoming processions come after a weekend of sectarian chaos in the city centre.

March chaos: Officers clash with protesters on Saturday.
March chaos: Officers clash with protesters on Saturday.

Glasgow is set for a month of public processions after the council approved 14 to take place during the next three weeks.

More than 5000 people are set to take to the city's streets for the marches, with 12 processions involving loyalist or Irish republican groups. 

The upcoming marches come after a weekend of sectarian chaos in the city centre which saw 11 people arrested.

More than 1000 people took part in two Irish republican marches as well as loyalist protests on Saturday.

Officers charged 11 people, including a 14-year-old boy, with various offences ranging from sectarian singing to carrying an offensive weapon.

A male police officer was taken to hospital after being hit by a flare which was hurled by protesters.

During the previous weekend a full-scale riot broke out in Govan.

Protesters clashed against an Irish unity march in Elder Park on Friday, August 30.    

Riot police, mounted officers, a force helicopter and dog units were used to quell "significant disorder".

Two men, aged 37 and 21, were arrested and charged with public disorder following the incident.

Speaking after the chaos on Saturday, a Glasgow City Council spokesman said: "We want to thank the police for everything they did to ensure that trouble was kept to a minimum.

"But with 14 processions coming up this month alone, we know this kind of march continues to disrupt Glasgow's communities and impact on policing outside the city."

Vice chairman of the Scottish Police Federation, David Hamilton, added he was extremely worried by the planned number.

He said: "This is one of the biggest policing events we've had in Scotland in a long, long time.

'Another 14 marches, that's not one I want to think about too much, that's a really scary thought.'
Vice chairman of the Scottish Police Federation, David Hamilton

"Significant resources were put into it but many of them were required.

"They really needed that resource to make sure it was safe because it was a very hostile environment for officers.

"The time costs are very significant because we are taking officers off their normal duties to do this. When you start adding up the number of hours of police officer time spent on an operation like that, it really stretches the service in an already cash starved situation.

"This was always going to be a high risk march because of what had happened in Govan last week. We have seen a simmering of tensions within the republican and loyalist communities and factions within Glasgow. We've seen that escalating and getting worse. 

"This has perhaps been the worst yet in terms of the threat and risk but we've adapted to that and we've had to resource it appropriately.

"But another 14 marches, that's not one I want to think about too much, that's a really scary thought."

Here's a full list of the marches taking place over the next three weeks:

Tuesday, September 10

  • Shia Asna Ashri Islamic Centre - Estimated 950 participants.

Saturday, September 14

  • Bridgeton Protestant Boys FB - Estimated 300 participants.
  • Pride of the North Flute Band - Estimated 60 participants.
  • Republican network for unity - Estimated 150 participants.
  • Whiteinch Orange and Purple District Number 7 - Estimated 240 participants.
  • Steven Jenkins Memorial Flute Band - Estimated 125 participants.

Sunday, September 15

  • Partick Orange and Purple District 15 - Estimated 60 participants.

Friday, September 20

  • Scottish Youth Climate Strikers - Estimated 2000 participants.

Saturday, September 21

  • Drumchapel Orange & Purple District 57 - Estimated 120 participants.
  • Independent Loyal Orange Order - Estimated 50 participants.
  • Pride of Govan flute band - Estimated 800 participants.
  • Springburn Campsie Apprentice Boys of Derry - Estimated 60 participants. 
  • West of Scotland Band Alliance - Estimated 200 participants.

Friday, September 27

  • Govan Somme Associations - Estimated 100 participants.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.