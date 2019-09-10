  • STV
People in Glasgow 'have had enough of sectarian marches'

Dan Vevers

Justice secretary Humza Yousaf told MSPs he would support cutting the number of marches.

Humza Yousaf: There is 'collective desire to eradicate hatred from our streets'.

People in Glasgow "have had enough" of marches through the city which lead to sectarian disorder, the justice secretary has said.

Humza Yousaf said the government was supporting Glasgow City Council in its review of procedures around marches after two weekends of violent disruption.

He reiterated that any reforms were up to the council, but added that reducing the number of marches would be "decent place to start".

A total of 14 public processions are due to take place in Glasgow over the next three weeks, with 12 involving loyalist or Irish republican groups.

It follows a second consecutive weekend of sectarian chaos in Glasgow, with 11 people arrested after disorder in city centre on Saturday.

Speaking to MSPs at Holyrood, Yousaf called the disturbances "stain on the city's reputation".

He said: "The events of the last two weekends have clearly demonstrated that sectarian violence is not a thing of the past."

The disruption at the weekend came after a full-scale riot broke out in Govan a week previously,

Asked by Labour MSP Anas Sarwar if he agreed the events left many people living in Glasgow "feeling we are going backwards", the justice secretary said the situation was "unacceptable".

He told MSPs: "I'm going to leave it to Glasgow City Council to come up with what they think the solutions are...

"I think the city council should be open-minded to listening to ideas from across the political spectrum because [Sarwar] is absolutely right.

"My constituents were affected a week past Friday in Govan. They told me they felt they weren't safe to go outside their house.

"That's an unacceptable position in 2019. 

"So we all have a collective desire, a collective need and the collective interest to try to eradicate this kind of hatred from our streets."

'When it comes to Glasgow City Council's desire to reduce the number of marches, I think that's a pretty decent place to start.'
Justice secretary Humza Yousaf

Yousaf continued: "Frankly speaking, the citizens of Glasgow that I speak to have just had enough.

"They've had a tolerance for these type of marches for many a year and have just had enough.

"So when it comes to Glasgow City Council's desire to reduce the number of marches, I think that's a pretty decent place to start.

"Certainly they'll get the support of the government in that endeavour.

More than 1000 people took part in two Irish republican marches as well as loyalist protests at the weekend.

Officers charged 11 people, including a 14-year-old boy, with various offences ranging from sectarian singing to carrying an offensive weapon.

A male police officer was taken to hospital after being hit by a flare which was hurled by protesters.

During the previous weekend a riot broke out in Elder Park in Govan with counter-protesters clashing with an Irish unity march on Friday, August 30.

Riot police, mounted officers, a force helicopter and dog units were used to quell "significant disorder".

